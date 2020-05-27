Salman Khan With Katrina Kaif Or Anushka Sharma, Whose Chemistry Impressed Fans?

Bollywood star Salman Khan has worked in several films and with various female actors. He has also starred with many debutant actors in the industry. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are two such Bollywood actors who have not only worked with Salman Khan but impressed the audience with their chemistry with Salman. Having said that, let's take a look at whose chemistry impresses the fans more; Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif or Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have a long standing history. Even though the stars' love life has been quite controversial, Salman and Katrina Kaif don't let anything affect their on-screen chemistry. Katrina rose to fame with her first film with Salman, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. They are amongst the most talked about and admired Bollywood duos. After sharing the screen for the first time in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were seen together in Hello, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and others.

Salman and Katrina's first film, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya was a blockbuster hit and grossed about Rs55 crores as per reports. It also emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing film of the year. Later, the duo's action films, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai broke the box-office bars. While the first installment became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2012, the second flick was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2017, and at the 63rd Filmfare Awards, Tiger Zinda Hai won the Filmfare Award for Best Action.

Salman Khan with Anushka Sharma

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma's chemistry was introduced by Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan. The film released in the year 2016, featuring a fresh pair for the movie-loving audience. Fans loved the brewing chemistry between the two actors and this made the movie one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film grossed ₹623.33 crores ($96 million) worldwide, which made it one of the top five highest-grossing Indian films ever. Sultan focuses on Sultan Ali Khan, a fictional pehlwani wrestler and former world wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career has created a rift in his personal life.

