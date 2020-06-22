Salman Khan With Sonakshi Sinha Or Anushka Sharma: Which Pair Rocked The Box Office?

Salman Khan has been in Bollywood for more than three decades with over 100 movie credits to his name. Throughout his career, the actor has collaborated with several leading female actors. Sonakshi Sinha is one such actor who made her debut opposite Salman Khan. Similarly, Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma's chemistry came under the limelight with Sultan. Having said that, let's take a look at whose chemistry impressed the fans more; Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan or Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan

Sonakshi Sinha made her huge Bollywood debut with Dabangg series. Salman Khan introduced her through the first installment and she continued to star in every installment of the action film's franchise. The franchise has so far released three hit installments. Sonakshi Sinha has essayed the role of Rajjo, the wife of police officer Chulbul Pandey.

The first and the second film of the Dabbang franchise turned out to be blockbusters, but Dabbang 3 received negative reviews from the audience. Dabbang made an estimated collection of ₹2 billion, Dabbang 2 grossed over ₹252 crores. Dabbang 3 was made on a huge budget and collected ₹230 crores. The last film of the franchise introduced another new face to Bollywood, Saiee Manjrekar.

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma's crackling chemistry was introduced by Ali Abbas Zafar in sports drama flick Sultan. The film released in 2016 featured a fresh pair for the movie-loving audience. Fans loved the chemistry between Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma and this made the movie one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

The drama flick earned over ₹623.33 crores worldwide that made Sultan one of the top five highest-grossing Indian films ever. Its storyline revolves around the life of Sultan Ali Khan, a fictional pehlwani wrestler and former world wrestling champion from Haryana whose successful career creates a rift in his personal life. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The sports drama also won Best Film award at Stardust Awards.

