Salman Khan's Best Co-stars & Their Movies Together That Ruled Box Office Collections

Salman Khan is among the A-listed actors in the entertainment industry. The actor is best known for his great choices of character that he plays. Salman Khan made his acting debut in the Bollywood industry with the 1989 romantic drama film Main Pyar Kiya. The actor has appeared in over 70 movies as a lead and has worked with many great actors. Here are some co-stars that Salman Khan loves to share the screen with and box-office is proof. Read ahead to know-

Salman Khan’s best co-stars

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha appeared together in Abhinav Kashyap’s Dabangg. The movie starred Sonu Sood as the antagonist. The plot of the movie revolves around the story of a corrupt police officer who has to face challenges from his family, politicians, and gangsters.

The movie went ahead to be very successful at the box-office and reportedly earned ₹200 crores, worldwide. In 2012, the two again appeared together in Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg 2. The movie was in continuation of the previous one.

In 2019, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha appeared together on the big screen for the last time till now in the third part of Dabangg, Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg 3. Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3 also did well at the box-office records as they reportedly made ₹255 crores and ₹230 crores, respectively. Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are now synonymous with the Dabangg series.

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan (2016) featured a fresh pair of Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma for the movie lovers and the audience. The plot of the film revolves around a classic underdog, Sultan, who is on his journey of becoming the best wrestler in the country and the sacrifices he has to make for achieving that status. Fans loved the on-screen chemistry between the two actors and this made the movie one of the highest-grossing films of the year by reportedly making ₹623 crores, worldwide.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were seen together in 2012 as they appeared on the big-screen in Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. The movie became critically acclaimed and even entered the ₹300 crores club at the box-office.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif then appeared in the second part of the Ek Tha Tiger movie series, titled Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Tiger Zinda Hai is an Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial that broke all records as it entered the ₹500 crores club, reportedly making ₹565 crores at the box-office.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif appeared together for the last time on-screen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat (2019). The plot of the film revolves around the journey of a boy, Bharat, from his childhood till the time he turns old. Bharat is a critically acclaimed movie and also a commercial success. Entering the ₹300 crores club, the movie reportedly earned ₹325 crores.

