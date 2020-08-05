Salman Khan & YRF To Make 'Tiger 3' On A Whopping Budget Of About Rs 300 Crore?

Salman Khan is one of the actors who have several films lined up in the near future for his fans. The actor will be next seen in movies like Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Fans of Salman Khan are in for a big surprise as it is learnt that the superstar will be collaborating again with Yash Raj Films for their next Tiger 3.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan will be seen in the third instalment of Salman Khan’s blockbuster Tiger franchise. The report also revealed that the movie will be made on a budget of more than a whopping ₹300 Crores. Here is all known about Tiger 3.

Salman Khan's next Tiger 3 to be made with a budget of ₹300 Crore?

As per the same report, Salman Khan and Aditya Chopra are planning to take the franchise on another level with Tiger 3 as the movie is being planned on a tremendous scale. The report mentioned that the production cost of Tiger 3 will be in the range of ₹200-225 crores which is the biggest for any Hindi film till now. There is also expected to be an additional burden of around ₹20-25 Crore.

The report also revealed that Salman has taken around ₹100 crore as his acting fees in all his previous associations with YRF and Tiger 3 is also expected to be similar on these grounds. Taking into account all such expenses, the movie’s budget will be as high as ₹350 Crores.

Salman Khan's Tiger franchise

Talking about the movie, the report added that the makers are not worried about the returns from the film and the aim behind such huge expenses is to target the ₹400 Crore club. Tiger Zinda Hai had broken several box office records as the movie had earned more than ₹300 Crore at the box office. The report mentioned that Tiger Zinda Hai was made on a budget of a massive ₹150 crore excluding Salman Khan’s fees. Ek Tha Tiger was made on the budget of ₹60 Crore excluding Salman Khan’s fee.

Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan on the director of Tiger 3

Earlier reports were doing the rounds that either Kabir Khan or Ali Abbas Zafar will be roped in again to direct Tiger 3. However, the same report mentioned that a new director will be taking charge of the film as Salman Khan and Aditya Chopra want to bring freshness to the franchise. The official announcement of the movie is expected to happen between August 10 and September 27 as a part of Yash Raj Films turning 50 celebrations, the report added.

