Salman Khan's Next After Radhe To Be With Zero Films' Director Aanand L. Rai?

Salman Khan will be seen next in Dabangg 3, which is slated to release on December 20, 2019. After that the actor will appear on his trademark festival of Eid with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. There is no conformation on his film after that. Currently news has been that the actor might work with director, Aanand L. Rai in his next. Read to know more.

Salman Khan in Aanand L.Rai's next?

According to recent news from an industrial source, Aanand L. Rai is trying to get Salman Khan for his next film. The source said that Salman’s last release was Bharat which was co-funded by Bhushan Kumar, with whom he has a decent past. Though Bhushan and Aanand have had their differences over certain projects, Bhushan is now collaborating with Aanand for all his films, and he too is a part of the next project where they are trying to get Salman to play the lead. Bhushan already has around 13 film releases this year and has a bagful later. Aanand and Salman share a good bond, but Salman is only keen to do films the idea of which he understands without being urged into doing it. If it takes a long time to discuss the project, Salman moves away. So Aanand and Bhushan need to make their move quickly, the source concluded.

Before Salman Khan was to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s, Inshaallah, which got shelved. Even at the time news were doing the rounds of Salman acting in an Aanand Rai film for his Eid release. At that time, the industrial source said that Salman and Aanad had worked in Zero for a song Issaqbaazi. The two figured out a certain comfort level and had discussed doing a film together. The filmmaker is trying to cast the Dabangg actor in an out-and-out comedy action entertainer and a con story. It will have Salman in a double role, like Judwaa. But the news got faded and Salman announced Radhe as his Eid release. However, there is no confirmation on Salman’s next project after that. Now with rumours again making the rounds, only time will tell if Aanand and Salman will be working together or not.

