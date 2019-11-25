Salman Khan's Rumoured GF Iulia Vantur Attends Helen's Birthday Bash; See Pics

November 21, 2019, marked actor Helen’s 81st birthday. The whole Khan family was seen in a get-together at Sohail Khan’s house, who hosted the party with his wife Seema. Salman Khan’s entire family was seen at the party along with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Read more to know about the whole story.

Salman Khan's rumoured GF Iulia Vantur attends Helen's birthday bash

Salman Khan and the entire Khan family was seen celebrating Helen’s birthday, who is Salman’s mother. The family got together at Sohail Khan’s house as he was the honoured host of this party. Arpita Khan Sharma was also seen with her husband Aayush Sharma and their son Ahil at Helen’s birthday party. Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan was also present at the birthday. But the main attraction of the party, for the fans of the Dabangg actor Salman, was his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Salman had denied that the two are a ‘thing’ and did not heed into the rumours. But fans of the actor believe that the two are a couple, as she was seen at his mother’s birthday. Here are the exclusive photos from the birthday bash.

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie

Salman Khan is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Dabangg 3. It will be the third instalment to the Dabangg franchise. It will feature Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaz Khan, and Sudeep in the lead roles. The film will release on December 20, 2019. Prabhudheva will be seen in the credits as the director of the movie which will be a unique factor in the franchise. The movie will also mark the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar, who will be reportedly seen as Salman’s on-screen ex-girlfriend. Fans of this comic yet action-packed movie are excited to see the movie in the theatres.

