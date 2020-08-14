As Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam' Completes 17 Years, Take A Look At Where The Cast Is Now

Salman Khan blockbuster Tere Naam has completed 17 years since its release in 2003. The film was directed by Satish Kaushik and was written by Bala and Jainendra Jain. Salman Khan's role in the movie is still considered to be one of his best performances to date by many critics and fans. 13 years after the movie's release, take a look at what the Tere Naam cast is up to now.

'Tere Naam' cast

Salman Khan as Rajbir "Radhe" Mohan

Salman Khan played the role of Radhe in the film Tere Naam. Radhe in the movie is hopelessly in love with Bhumika Chawla's character. Almost 17 years after the film's release, Salaman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood as many critics suggest. He has done many movies since and is currently working on hosting the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14. He also has two new movies that will soon come out.

His two upcoming movies are - Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Radhe will be an action film directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. It will also star Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Megha Akash, Bharath, Gautam Gulati and Zarina Wahab. The movie will be a remake of a Korean film.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be directed by Farhad Samji and will be the remake of a popular Tamil film. It will also star Pooja Hegde and Aayush Sharma and will commence shooting soon. The film will be released in 2021 and most probably by Eid.

Bhumika Chawla as Nirjara Bharadwaj

Actor Bhumika Chawla played the role of Nirjara Bharadwaj in the film. She is the female protagonist of the film. After Tere Naam, Bhumika was seen in many movies like Missamma (2003), Sillunu Oru Kaadhal (2006), Gandhi My Father (2007), Anasuya (2007) and Buddy (2013). She is still a prominent actor and has two new South films lined up.

Her films are - Kannai Nambathey and Seetimaarr. Kannai Nambathey is a Tamil film which is written and directed by Mu. Maran. Seetimaarr is a Telegu film which is directed by Sampath Nandi and stars Gopichand, Tamannaah and Digangana Suryavanshi in lead roles.

Supporting actors

Sachin Khedekar as Radhe's Brother

Sachin Khedekar played the role of Radhe's brother in the film. After Tere Naam, he too was seen in many movies. He is still acting and will soon be seen in three new projects, which are Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Golkeri and Radhe Shyam. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is a Telugu action-drama film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and co-produced by Allu Aravind.

Golkeri is is a Gujarati comedy-drama film directed by Viral Shah and produced by Manasi Parekh Gohil and Parthiv Gohil. Radhe Shyam is Prabhas' new film. He will be seen as a supporting actor in each film.

Savita Prabhune as Radhe's sister-in-law

Savita Prabhune played the role of Radhe's sister-in-law in Tere Naam. She became a well-known TV actor, having acted in many television daily soaps. She was last seen in Tujhse Hai Raabta which ran on Zee Tv in 2018. She is currently working on many new projects that are yet unnamed as stated by various reports.

Ravi Kishan as Rameshwar

Ravi Kishan played the role of Rameshwar in the film. After this movie, he went on to do many Telegu, Bhojpuri and Hindi movies like Bombairiya, Marjaavaan, Batla, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, 90ML Jayram and Sangathamizhan.

He also has three new movies lined up for him, which are Roberrt, Boondi Raita, Radhe and Sabse Bada Champion. Apart from his work in films, he currently serves as a Member of Parliament.

Sarfaraz Khan as Aslam

Sarfaraz Khan played the role of Aslam, Radhe's best friend, in the movie. After Tere Naam, he was seen in Wanted (2009 film). He was last seen in the 2019 movie Dabangg 3 in a supporting role. Many reports claim that the actor has no projects lined up and is currently residing in Canada.

Promo Pic Credit: Eros Now's Youtube

