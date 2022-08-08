Actor Vicky Kaushal starrer upcoming film Sam Bahadur, based on the life of India’s greatest war hero and Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw has finally begun shooting. Apart from Kaushal, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. (RSVP)

The film will show various facets of the late army personnel whose career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and it was under him that military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Vicky Kaushal & team begin Sam Bahadur shooting

Today, as the team begin shooting for the film, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and shared a video featuring his glimpses as Sam Bahadur along with his co-stars, Sanya and Fatima. This video highlights the dedication to bringing the character alive, from Vicky's amazing transformation as Sam Bahadur and their table read sessions, to Meghna Gulzar and her team enthusiastically reimagining the realistic portrayal of characters through their reading sessions and preparation for the shoot.

This video gives fans a glimpse of the journey they are about to embark on and the value they are bringing to present the life of the honourable Sam Manekshaw. While sharing the video, the Uri actor wrote, “Only Gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey. #Samबहादुर Now Filming! We are thankful for your continued support @indianarmy.adgpi @indianairforce @indiannavy @jehanmanekshaw @bottlesidlemind and the Manekshaw family.”

After years of extensive research, Meghna is also excited to embark on a new journey and finally begin with the shooting. While sharing her happiness, Meghna in a press release said, “Finally, after years of extensive research, writing, brainstorming, and rigorous preparation, 'SamBahadur' has finally gone on floors. It is tremendously fulfilling to be on set and have the opportunity to tell the story of Sam Manekshaw's inspiring life. A life of bravery, courage, determination, and righteousness. They don’t make men like him anymore!" The shooting of the film which has begun today is all set to hit the screens in 2023.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@sanyamalhotra_/@fatimasanashaikh