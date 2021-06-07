Samantha Akkineni's 5 Interesting Characters To Watch If You Loved Her In The Family Man 2

Samantha Akkineni made her grand digital debut with The Family Man 2. The actor was portraying the role of a Sri Lankan rebel named Raji. Samantha Akkineni is winning hearts for her performance in the web show. However, this is not the first time when she had played such an interesting character on-screen. The actor has a slew of films where she has portrayed some epic roles. Here's a look at some of Samantha Akkineni's movies where she has been hailed for her portrayal.

Ye Maya Chesave

Ye Maaya Chesave is the debut film of Samantha Akkineni. It is a Telugu romantic drama released in 2010. It was helmed by Gautam Menon. Ye Maya Chesave follows the story of a young mechanical engineer Karthik, who aspires to become a film director and falls in love with Jessie, who is older than him. Samantha received recognition for her role and also won hearts for her screen presence as she was a new actor with minimal experience.

U Turn

U Turn is a 2018 supernatural mystery thriller directed by Pawan Kumar. Starring Samantha and Bhoomika Chawla in pivotal roles, U Turn was the remake of the director’s own Kannada film of the same name. The story of the movie is based around the death of motorists who break a traffic rule at a particular flyover in Hyderabad. The actor portrayed a crime journalist whose life turns upside down after she volunteers to find the reason behind the mysterious deaths of motorists on the flyover. Samantha was hailed for her screen presence and acting proficiency.

Super Deluxe

Super Delux is categorized as one of Samantha's boldest roles. The actor played a wife who ends up in an awkward situation when the man she’s having an affair with ends up dead during the act. Samantha was praised for portraying this bold role.

Oh! Baby

Released in 2019, Oh! Baby is a fantasy comedy movie helmed by B.V. Nandini Reddy. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a seventy-year-old woman who gets a second chance to relive her youth after being transported into the body of a 20-year-old girl. She embarks on an exuberant journey of rediscovering herself. Samantha was praised for her role as it was challenging for her to portray a 20-something character but adopt the body language of a 69-year-old.

Majili

Majili is regarded as one of Samantha’s best roles as it was a complex love story and she portrayed the role of an understanding wife who helps her husband get over his former girlfriend. Though it was to be tagged as an understated performance, Samantha nailed it with her commendable acting skills. Majili is one of Naga Chaitanya’s biggest hits and one of the reasons is the inexplicable chemistry between this real-life couple.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.