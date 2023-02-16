Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts To 'The Family Man' Co-star Manoj Bajpayee's Advice

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently responded to her The Family Man co-star Manoj Bajpayee's advice when he asked her to go easy on herself. Manoj revealed in an interview that the manner Samantha worked during the production of their web series, scared him.

A fan account shared an excerpt from the Satya actor's interview on Twitter on Wednesday (February 15), in which, he was asked to send a message to Samantha. To this, Manoj quickly said, "Go easy on yourself. She is very hardworking...But the way physically jis tarike se woh The Family Man kaam karte huye dekha tha, it scared me, ki kitna sata rahi hai apne aap ko yeh (The way I saw her working physically in Family Man, it scared me, how much pain she is giving herself)."

Quoting the tweet, Samantha said, "Will try sir @BajpayeeManoj." She also added hugging face and heart-shaped emojis.

Samantha made her OTT debut with The Family Man, and impressed the audience with her portrayal of the series' main antagonist Raji.

Samantha's Upcoming Releases

The Telugu actress is collaborating again with The Family Man director duo Raj & DK for her forthcoming series Citadel. Recently, Samantha was officially welcomed on board the web series as the leading cast member opposite Varun Dhawan.

Other than this, Samantha is currently gearing up for the release of her next release Shaakuntalam. It will hit the screens on April 14. Directed and produced by Gunasekhar, the film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is to be noted that Samantha and Gunasekhar are collaborating for the first time on this project.

The actress will also appear in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She began filming for it in Kashmir last year but had to put it on hold because of her health issues.