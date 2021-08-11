Sameera Reddy Documents Weight Loss Journey, Pens 'feel Connected With Your Self Worth'

Actor Sameera Reddy who is often seen posting positive notes on social media, recently disseminated some relevant information regarding body positivity. She wrote lengths about her weight loss journey and how she is at much peace after she started working out. Apart from sharing her journey, Sameera also advised her fans to not get ‘easily consumed by negativity’ as it can affect their mind and body badly.

Sameera Reddy narrates her weight loss journey with a positive note

Sameera shared a picture with her son Hans on Instagram and wrote, “Do not let the negativity or judgment consume you to a point where you can’t enjoy the people and things you love.. many of us make that mistake! I’ve done it in the past and I wish I hadn’t. This picture is Jan 2021, I was 92 kg and I can say I was as happy then as I am now today 10 kgs less. To feel connected with your self-worth at any stage, any age however unflattering or imperfect your appearance may be to others is what the #bodypositivity is all about!” The mother of two has lost 10 kilos in the span of 8 months, she has been on her weight loss journey for several months. Sameera has been vocal about her weight gain, postpartum depression, pregnancy, and self-love.

Previously, she also shared a video where she spoke about actively trying to work out and achieve her goal weight before Diwali. She also thanked her fans for supporting her throughout the journey. In an earlier Instagram post, Sameera wrote about how comfortable she was ‘in her bare skin’. “Today I’m so comfortable in my bare skin but I admit a few years back I would never let anyone take pictures of me without full makeup on,” she expressed in the post. “I’m now happy to just have a nice gloss and a full smile. Confidence really does come from within and I guess only time teaches you to believe in yourself,” she concluded..

In one of her previous fitness Friday posts, Sameera revealed that she tries to maintain her distance from emotional eating or snacking. Sharing a few weight loss tricks, she said: “I’ve been good with portion control, not emotionally eating and saying NO to snacking but it does help! Esp us mommies are so exhausted we usually reach out to pick me up food all the time. #fitnessfriday is to motivate, share, inspire real fitness journeys where we can transform together without pressure or judgment.”

IMAGE: SAMEERAREDDY/Instagram

