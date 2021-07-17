Sameera Reddy Shares Tips With Pregnant Women Says, "felt Big & Beautiful"

Sameera Reddy is gaining applause on social media for spreading the message of body positivity and self-love. The actor who posts daily snippets from her life on her Instagram account, has gained a huge following. The actor is expressing herself and also urging her social media followers to be themselves, and fans are loving it. She has recently shared messages of positivity for pregnant women, Sameera in her latest post reveals that she “enjoyed being big and beautiful”.

Sameera is a mother of two children, and is often seen playing with them and posting videos of them online. In her latest post wrote about how beautiful she felt with her big baby bump and even did an advertisement shoot at that time, Reddy wrote “I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed being big and beautiful right till I gave birth😍The day before Nyra was born I shot this ad and I remember having so much energy with my pregnant belly,💃”



Actor, who often shares her own struggles as a mother, penned an emotional message for all the pregnant women out there, she wrote: “To all the preggy mamas who feel the body changes and the hormones, don’t forget that it’s the most special time of your life and you have to try and enjoy it!”

Mothers often undergo stress of body transformation during pregnancy. Describing how she self scrutinised herself after her first delivery and what struggles she faced, she wrote in another post, “My vision of motherhood came from the superficial glam world that I was from. But 9 months later, I weighed 105 kgs. And even as I held my gorgeous son in hand, it was as if I had no reason to be happy. I slipped into postpartum depression.”



The actor added, “I was 40, scared and bloated but I was determined to do everything that I’d missed out on during my first pregnancy–I spoke about mood swings; showed off my fat thighs. And when I was 8 months pregnant, I got an underwater bikini shoot done. That was the time when women started writing to me saying, ‘You inspire me, ‘I want to be like you.’”

The actor often talks about beauty standards in the entertainment industry. On her social media, she expresses herself naturally, without makeup, without being ashamed of her acne scars or bodyweight or grey hair. She has said in her posts that she is not bothered by trolls online, as she looks into the mirror and says, ‘I am beautiful’.

(Image: Instagram)

