Sameera Reddy Shares Unseen Pic From Teenage Days; Recalls Being 'on The Heavier Side'

Film actor Sameera Reddy, on Thursday, took to her social media handle and shared a throwback picture of herself, when she was in her teenage. In her brief caption for the post, Sameera Reddy recalled when she 'stammered and was on the heavier side' in 'a world of perfection'. Sameera also added that looking at her experience, she will teach her kids to be kind and more tolerant and accepting of all differences.

Sameera Reddy's teenage photo:

The caption of the 42-year-old actor's throwback post read, "Because I had it hard as a teenager who stammered and was on the heavier side, I will teach my kids to be kind and more tolerant and accepting of all differences. Not everyone is the same . It was very hard to go beyond the hurtful comments I would receive and I wish I could tell this young girl that she was more than perfect / But looking back haven’t we created a world of perfection and high standards to live upto? Are we sending our kids into that same space? I’d like to believe we are more mindful, conscious beings who are compassionate". READ | Sameera Reddy was told she was 'replaceable' because she refused to do a kissing scene

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to receive an overwhelming response from Reddy's Insta fam. Meanwhile, her mother-in-law's comment appeared on the top, which read, "You took all the negativity and with infinite determination, turned it into something unbelievably positive♥ï¸ Now your children will take it way beyond with love and compassion". Agreeing with Sameera, an Instagram user asserted, "It is upon us parents now to make the future part of the world better through our kids". On the other hand, a section of fans shared their teenage experiences.

On the professional front, Sameera was last seen in Prakash Jha’s 2012 political drama Chakravyuh alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Rampal and Abhay Deol. The actor has not shared any details about her comeback in showbiz. Sameera marked her Bollywood acting debut with Sanjay Dutt and Sohail Khan starrer Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, released in 2002. Her repertoire includes a handful of hit films, including Race and Taxi No. 9 2 11: Nau Do Gyarah, among many others.

