Sameera Reddy Talks About Postpartum Depression, Says, 'I Felt Very Disconnected'

Sameera Reddy who is a proud mother of two kids spoke about her campaign 'Imperfectly Perfect'. The actress said that it comes from the fact that she felt 'completely disillusioned and broken after being pregnant the first time when I gained weight and was 105 kgs.' She further revealed that she was completely lost when her 'perfect body and the perfect face' was broken. She was judged and everything she worked on for her film career was lost.

Having a four-year-old son Hans and daughter Nyra, Sameera said: "I also realised the importance of self-acceptance and really loving yourself which is lacking in today’s day and age. Moreover, social media has made this anxiety worse. My campaign aims at combating this feeling and creating awareness that everything may look picture perfect on social media, but it isn’t necessarily true. Internal happiness matters the most."

“Back then, I didn’t even realise I was suffering post-partum. When I complained that I was emotional, moody and feeling very disconnected, I was told, that they were the pregnancy blues. I went with that and kept thinking something is wrong with me. But later, when I consulted a doctor and opened up about my negative thoughts and how I was often feeling extremely low, that was when I was told that I had postpartum depression. As I waited too long to open up and get a diagnosis, it took me almost a year to get out of it. This time, I was vocal and I wanted to help new mothers realise when and if they were slipping into it. It’s nothing to be ashamed of,” Sameera told Hindustan Times in an interview.

