'Samrat Prithviraj': After UP, MP, Fans Ask Rajasthan Government To Declare Movie Tax Free

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's most-awaited biopic Samrat Prithviraj recently hit the theatres and fans are already in awe of the film. The movie follows the life of the 12th-century mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan and his valour. The movie faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year. Impressed by the plot and Akshay Kumar's acting, the government of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand declared the film tax-free ahead of its release. As the movie is out now, netizens are demanding the Rajasthan government declare the film tax-free in Prithviraj Chauhan's homeland.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's Samrat Prithviraj has come out to impress the masses. The film's official screening was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who praised the movie and its cast. The film was also screened in Lucknow, following which, CM Yogi Adityanath announced the movie tax-free in the state. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also announced the film tax-free in their respective states. As the film hit the theatres, netizens have flooded the social media platform Twitter as they are demanding the film be declared tax-free in Rajasthan.

Netizens demand Samrat Prithviraj to be declared tax-free in Rajasthan

The microblogging site Twitter saw a plethora f tweets addressed to the Rajasthan government to declare the film tax-free in Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's homeland. A Twitter user tagged Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and asked to declare the film tax-free. The user wrote, "Shouldn't it be declared tax free in Rajasthan first ?? @ashokgehlot51 Prithviraj Chauhan was from AJMER after all." Another tagged politician Sachin Pilot and wrote, "Sir Rajasthan ke Rajputana gaurav aur desh ki shan SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ ji ki movie ko unki sawaym ki dharti pe to tax free karwa do .........."

Shouldn't it be declared tax free in Rajasthan first ?? @ashokgehlot51

Prithviraj Chauhan was from AJMER after all 😏 — tUlIp🌷 (@x_MinPSWook_x) June 2, 2022

Sir Rajasthan ke Rajputana gaurav aur desh ki shan

SAMRAT PRITHVIRAJ ji ki movie ko unki sawaym ki dharti pe to tax free karwa do .......... — Prakash Khemnani (@PrakashKhemnani) June 3, 2022

@BJP4Gujarat @BJP4India pls #samratPrithiviraj movie ko Gujarat, Rajasthan aur pure india me tax free kijiye taki sare yuva, bacho ko mahan samrat ki gatha bade parde pe dekhne ko mile 🔥 https://t.co/F2R1JzzrK8 — Akholic_Jay PRITHVIRAJ 3RD JUNE🔥 💖 (@jay_khiladism) June 2, 2022

It may also needed to be tax free in Rajasthan ,it is the birth place of Samrat Prithviraj Chouhan #taxfreeinrajasthan #SamratPrithviraj — Bhanu Pratap (@XXXBHP) June 2, 2022

More about Samrat Prithviraj

The upcoming biopic Samrat Prithviraj is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem by 12th-century poet Chand Bardai. The poem follows the life of the mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chhillar will play the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan's wife. The film will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari, and many others taking on some pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar