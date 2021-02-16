Sandeep Nahar's pics with SSR, Dhoni make netizens emotional; he cherished autographed bat

The death of Sandeep Nahar who has starred in movies like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kesari have left fans heartbroken. As news of him allegedly taking his life after posting a video and sharing a ‘suicide note’ surfaced, there were some emotional reactions. The netizens conveyed their shock while extending their prayers and condolences to his bereaved family.

MS Dhoni actor Sandeep Nahar’s pics with Dhoni & Sushant

Pictures of Sandeep Nahar with his co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and the character that SSR played — former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, went viral upon the news of his death. The late actor had played the role of a supportive friend of the character Dhoni, who as a sports store owner saw his unfulfilled dreams of becoming a cricketer, being fulfilled through Sushant’s character.

In the pictures, Sandeep was seen posing with co-star Sushant and goofily posing with the lead actor and other co-stars on a motorcycle.

Do we over expect from our life , why suicide done by SSR MSD movie Co star , one thing we need to understand , nothing less or more we will get what’s written in our destiny , why we over expect or overreact , Sad news Om Shanti Sandeep Nahar pic.twitter.com/0RaLfrhmrV — Nilotpal (@nilotpalm3) February 15, 2021

READ:Ghaziabad Man Kills His Wife, Attempts Suicide

Though Sandeep had not met Dhoni during the shoot of the movie, he met the cricketer after the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and then again for an advertisement. He had then posted a 'real vs reel' picture with the actor-cricketer.

He had even got an autographed bat from him, and called it the ‘best achievement’ in his life.

READ: 'MS Dhoni' Actor Sandeep Nahar Found Dead After Posting 'suicide Video And Note' On FB

Netizens were in shock and emotional.

Indeed sad news 😭💔🖤 — NONA❤️ SUSHANT (@nonayousef7) February 15, 2021

Very sad news !! Om Shanti 🙏 — Abhi 🦋 (@__abhi09) February 16, 2021

Ohh Gosh.. What's going on.. Really very sad news..May his soul rest in peace 🙏🙏 — Sonia Singh🇮🇳 (@SoniaSi39306721) February 15, 2021

As per PTI, Sandeep Nahar, who was in his 30s, was found unconscious at his flat in Mumbai’s Goregaon area and was declared dead when his wife brought him to the hospital.

This after he posted a video and note on Facebook where he shares details of a strained relationship with his wife and ‘politics’ in the film industry over lack of opportunities.

"I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I've been through hell in this life.

"I have only one request, after I am gone, please don't say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get her treated," he said.

He also allegedly highlighted "unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry" in his note.

READ:5 More Arrested In UP Advocate Suicide Case

READ:3 More Arrested In UP Advocate Suicide Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.