Sangeeta Bijlani Celebrates Her 60th Birthday By Cutting Cake At A Salon In Juhu: Watch

Bollywood actor Sangeeta Bijlani turns 60 years old today, that is on July 9, 2020. The actor has been spotted cutting her cake at Kromakay Salon in Juhu. Read ahead to know more.

Sanjeeta Bijalni cuts birthday cake in Juhu

A video of Sangeeta Bijlani cutting her birthday cake at Juhu in front of a popular salon, Kromakay, surfaced online. In the global pandemic situation, the actor made sure to wear a mask and even the staff of the salon were dressed keeping the safety measures in mind.

Sangeeta Bijlani was born on July 9, 1960, to a Sindhi family. At the young age of 16, she started with her modelling career. Sangeeta Bijlani went ahead and did many commercials, including the advertisements for popular brands like Pond’s soap and Nirma. Back in her modelling days, the actor received the name “Bijli” that was given to her by her fans. Sangeeta Bijlani won the crown for the Miss India Universe title in 1980 and even represented India at the Miss Universe pageant in Seoul, South Korea. She won the Best National Costume award at the Miss Universe pageant, that was designed by her mother Poonam Bijlani.

Sangeeta Bijlani made her Bollywood debut by playing the lead character in Qatil (1988), opposite Indian actor and producer Aditya Pancholi. After her debut, she rose to fame with the multi-starrer blockbuster action film Tridev (1989), where she was one of the three female lead characters. After successfully establishing herself in the Bollywood industry, Sangeeta Bijlani went ahead to do great movies like Tridev, Hathyar, Jurm, Yodha, Yugandhar, Izzat and Lakshman Rekha.

Sangeeta Bijlani even did a bilingual movie, opposite the popular south industry actor, Vishnu Vardhan. Sangeeta Bijalni even worked with renowned movie directors like Mahesh Bhatt, Mukul Anand, J.P. Dutta, Rahul Rawail, and N. Chandra. She has also won many awards for her work in the industry.

Sangeeta Bijalni continued to make headlines not only because of her work but also because of her relationships. The actor was rumoured to be in a relationship with Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan, and their relationship reportedly lasted for over ten years. On 14 November 1996, Sangeeta Bijlani got married to the Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin. Their marriage ended in 2010.

