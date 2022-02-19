Sanjana Sanghi Demands Apology From American Airlines, 'crew Member Was Outrightly Rude'

Actor Sanjana Sanghi who shot to fame with her role in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara recently shared her bad experience of flying with American airlines. The actor who is in New York these days for a promotional event took to her Instagram stories and demanded an apology from the airlines for their rude behaviour.

The actor gained popularity after featuring alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. The film that was released on the OTT platform, received smashing reviews from the people and critics alike. Now, the actor who was travelling to John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York from Delhi, via American airlines, complained of the crew member’s rude behaviour.

Sanjana Sanghi demands apology from American airlines

Sharing a note on her Instagram stories, the actor wrote, “Recently flew American airlines from Del-JFK and had an alarming bad experience with one of the crew members who were rightly rude on multiple occasions. I demand an apology and explanation and hope no passengers in the future have to deal with a similar experience.”



Meanwhile, the actor is all set to feature alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the action thriller drama Om: The Battle Within. The film is bankrolled by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan. Sharing her views about being a part of the film, the actor told PTI, “I felt it is the right second film after Dil Bechara'. Om' was like a match made in heaven. Ahmed sir, and Kapil Verma, my director, saw me as the action girl, who is incredibly strong and spirited. I did the role based on the conviction they had through my performance in Dil Bechara', which is a heavily emotional film. They had faith in me.” In Om: The Battle Within, Sanghi plays Kavya, a fierce, feisty, and committed woman. The actor had also said that she will be seen doing a lot of action stunts in the film. Om: The Battle Within is scheduled to be released in 2022.



Apart from this, she recently starred in the short film Uljhe Hue. The short film beautifully captures the romantic chronicles of two youngsters - Rasika and Varun. This tale revolves around how Rasika, an introverted visual artist bumps into Varun, a lawyer, after being stood up on a date. They happen to chit-chat and bond a bit more than strangers usually do. Their journey takes different turns altogether.

Image: Instagram/Sanjana Sanghi96