Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who rose to fame with her role in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara, is holidaying in Thailand. The actor gained popularity after featuring alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara. The film was released on the OTT platform and received smashing reviews from people and critics alike. Sanjana took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses from her vacation on the beaches of Phuket, Thailand.

Sanjana Sanghi shared the video featuring the beaches, seas, and cloudy sky. Sanjana Sanghi shared the video featuring the beaches, seas, and cloudy sky. The actor wore a floral dress and was seen boating in the sea and enjoying a ski ride. In the next part of the video, she was seen in a floral multicolored short jumpsuit as she rode a bike and tried some local delicacies. Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote, "The joy of little little little things in life #VacationWithdrawals".

Sanjana Sanghi to feature alongside Aditya Roy Kapur

Meanwhile, the actor is all set to feature alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the action thriller drama Om: The Battle Within. The film is bankrolled by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan. In Om: The Battle Within, Sanghi plays Kavya, a fierce, feisty, and committed woman. The actor had also said that she will be seen doing a lot of action stunts in the film. Om: The Battle Within is scheduled to be released in 2022.



Apart from this, she recently starred in the short film Uljhe Hue. The short film beautifully captures the romantic chronicles of two youngsters - Rasika and Varun. This story revolves around how Rasika, an introverted visual artist bumps into Varun, a lawyer, after being stood up on a date. They happen to chit-chat and bond a bit more than strangers usually do. Their journey takes different turns altogether.

Image: Instagram/@sanjanasanghi96