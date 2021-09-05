Sanjana Sanghi Marks 'quarter-life Century' Looking Magical In Maldives; See Photos

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi surely knows how to celebrate momentous occasions with pomp and fervour. Sanjana rang in her 25th birthday looking magical in the Maldives, showering fans with frequent updates from her dreamy vacation. Her social media posts are a testament that her 'quarter-life century' is something the actor will remember for a long time. In her posts, she can be seen enjoying a luscious breakfast buffet, devouring a delicious birthday cake with drinks in a serene setting as she sizzles in beautiful outfits. Have a look at her birthday timeline.

Sanjana Sanghi clocks 25 years in the Maldives

Her birthday posts began with the actor penning a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude to her fans and followers, hoping that her 25th year would be 'limitless, peaceful & calm'. She wrote, "Thank you, from the bottom-most pit of my heart for the abundance of your love, your embrace & blessings. It’s just as warm & fuzzy as the beautiful sun & the sand here. Thank you for making the fire and desire only soar higher to work as hard as I possibly can to tell stories and entertain you. It’s such an honor[sic]."

Calling her time off in order to 'reset and repurpose', she mentioned, "I’ve been crazy about birthdays since I was a little girl, as a day to celebrate love, friendship, learnings & life. And it’s been all that, and more. For the first time ever, I chose to make sure to zoom out, get some time away to reset, repurpose. Now, diving back into that ocean - and it’s brimming both with gratitude & overwhelm[sic].” In the second post, Sanghi can be seen in a mint green co-ordinate set as she poses in a gorgeous backdrop. Uploading a string of photos, she wrote, "Quarter-life century & slices of paradise unlocked. 🎂 ☀️ ⛅️[sic]."

In the ultimate birthday post series, Sanjana can be seen having a gala time by the pool, as she raised a toast to her birthday while devouring a delicious looking cake that read," Happy Birthday Sanjana". Posting the short video, Sanjana wrote, "Issa jive to 25♥️[sic]."

More on Sanjana's work front

The actor, who marked her Bollywood appearance with a short cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar, rose to fame after starring in late Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara. She will be seen next in Kapil Verma's Om: The Battle Within with Aditya Roy Kapur. For the unversed, Sanjana has also essayed supporting characters in movies like Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns.

(IMAGE- Sanjanasanghi96/ INSTA)