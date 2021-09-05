Last Updated:

Sanjana Sanghi Marks 'quarter-life Century' Looking Magical In Maldives; See Photos

Sanjana Sanghi clocked in her 25th birthday in the Maldives. The actor shared beautiful snaps from the trip while expressing gratitude to fans and followers.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Sanjana Sanghi

IMAGE- Sanjanasanghi96/ INSTA


Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi surely knows how to celebrate momentous occasions with pomp and fervour. Sanjana rang in her 25th birthday looking magical in the Maldives, showering fans with frequent updates from her dreamy vacation. Her social media posts are a testament that her 'quarter-life century' is something the actor will remember for a long time. In her posts, she can be seen enjoying a luscious breakfast buffet, devouring a delicious birthday cake with drinks in a serene setting as she sizzles in beautiful outfits. Have a look at her birthday timeline. 

Sanjana Sanghi clocks 25 years in the Maldives 

Her birthday posts began with the actor penning a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude to her fans and followers, hoping that her 25th year would be 'limitless, peaceful & calm'. She wrote, "Thank you, from the bottom-most pit of my heart for the abundance of your love, your embrace & blessings. It’s just as warm & fuzzy as the beautiful sun & the sand here. Thank you for making the fire and desire only soar higher to work as hard as I possibly can to tell stories and entertain you. It’s such an honor[sic]."

Calling her time off in order to 'reset and repurpose', she mentioned, "I’ve been crazy about birthdays since I was a little girl, as a day to celebrate love, friendship, learnings & life. And it’s been all that, and more. For the first time ever, I chose to make sure to zoom out, get some time away to reset, repurpose. Now, diving back into that ocean - and it’s brimming both with gratitude & overwhelm[sic].” In the second post, Sanghi can be seen in a mint green co-ordinate set as she poses in a gorgeous backdrop. Uploading a string of photos, she wrote, "Quarter-life century & slices of paradise unlocked. 🎂 ☀️ ⛅️[sic]." 

READ | Sanjana Sanghi remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary: 'A forever void'

In the ultimate birthday post series, Sanjana can be seen having a gala time by the pool, as she raised a toast to her birthday while devouring a delicious looking cake that read," Happy Birthday Sanjana". Posting the short video, Sanjana wrote, "Issa jive to 25♥️[sic]."

READ | Sanjana Sanghi's post on her efforts for staff during COVID-19 pulled down after criticism

More on Sanjana's work front 

The actor, who marked her Bollywood appearance with a short cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar, rose to fame after starring in late Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara.  She will be seen next in Kapil Verma's Om: The Battle Within with Aditya Roy Kapur. For the unversed, Sanjana has also essayed supporting characters in movies like Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. 

(IMAGE- Sanjanasanghi96/ INSTA)

READ | Sanjana Sanghi pens heartfelt note as 'Dil Bechara' turns 1; shares BTS pic with Sushant
READ | Sanjana Sanghi pays homage to her 'biggest inspiration in the world' with a heartfelt note
READ | Sanjana Sanghi, Aditya Roy Kapur leave for next schedule of ‘Om: The Battle Within'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Sanjana Sanghi, Maldives, Sanjana
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND