Sanjana Sanghi Has Featured In Number Of Films Before ‘Dil Bechara’, Here’s A List

Dil Bechara will be making its way to Disney+ Hotstar today i.e July 24, 2020. The film has been awaited by fans as it marks the final appearance of Sushant Singh Rajput on the celluloid, who tragically passed away on June 14, 2020. While it also marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra's first directorial project, Dil Bechara is also the first film Sanjana Sanghi will appear in the lead role.

Before featuring in Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi has played a number of cameo roles in Hindi films. Having begun her career with the Imtiaz Ali directorial film Rockstar, Sanjana went on to do cameo roles in many films. below is a complete list of films Sanjana has featured in through the years -

Rockstar (2011)

In Rockstar, Sanjana Sanghi plays the role of Mandy Kaul, who is the little sister of Nargis Fakhri's Heer Kaul in the film. Mandy can be seen as a silent spectator and later, a supportive figure to Ranbir and Nargis' love story in the film. But, she later confronts Ranbir Kapoor's Jordan in a powerful scene, accusing him of spoiling Heer's life. Check out her performance in Rockstar below -

Hindi Medium (2017)

Sanjana played the younger version of Saba Qamar's character Mita in the film Hindi Medium which released back in 2017. She features in a flashback sequence where Mits visits Raj (Irrfan Khan's) tailoring shop and later also features in the song Hoor in the film. Sanjana was reportedly in the final year of her graduation in Delhi when she filmed her sequences for Hindi Medium.

Image courtesy - Still from Hoor video song/ YouTube

Fukrey Returns (2017)

Sanjana played the character of Katty in a cameo appearance in Fukrey Returns. In the sequence, Pulkit Samrat's character tries to set up Varun Sharma's Choocha with Katty played by Sanjana. The blind date does not go as planned in any way as Choocha ends up feeling awkward and later asks her to comically scratch her back which sets her off on a rant on how stupid Varun Sharma's character actually is. Besides these, Sanjana Sanghi has also featured in a number of ads which have been listed below -

