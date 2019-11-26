Sanjay Dutt Is Thankful To THESE Remarkable Women In His Life

Sanjay Dutt is trending in the news for a variety of reasons - from his recent release Prassthanam to his upcoming K.G.F: Chapter 2. From being the wayward son to a responsible and loving parent, the Bollywood actor has seemingly come a long way. Many believe this long journey of his, as seen in his biopic Sanju, was no easy path. It is said that behind every successful man, there is a woman. But behind Sanju Baba, there are many. Some, who supported him in dire times and others who were a part of his many successes.

Nargis Dutt – Sanjay Dutt’s mother

Nargis Dutt, wife of Sunil Dutt, is an iconic Bollywood actress. Sanju Baba has stated on multiple occasions that he was very close to his mother. It was her death in 1981 that reportedly sent Sanjay Dutt down a dark path of drug addiction, as shown in his biopic. At the time of her death, Nargis recorded an audio message to her beloved son. This led to a significant change in Sanju’s life.

Namrata Dutt – Sanjay Dutt’s sister

Namrata Dutt stood by her brother in his dire times. Not only this, but she also stepped in when her family was suffering from the loss of Nargis Dutt. She helped her family post the demise of their mother. Namrata Dutt also supported him through his addiction issues.

Maanayata Dutt - Sanjay Dutt’s wife

Sanjay has been twice married before tying the knot with Maanayata Dutt. They have two children together. Sanju has always said that she turned him into the family man he is today. He is seen as a dedicated father and a husband. Sanju nowadays is spending as much time with his family as possible.

Sanjay Dutt credits these three women with having made a significant impact in his life. The Bollywood actor has also thrown himself into work after a long hiatus. Fans will be seeing him soon in many of his upcoming movies including - Panipat, K.G.F. Chapter 2, and others.

