Actor Sanjay Dutt, who enjoys a massive fan following, has a list of films lined up for releases next year. The actor, who has been a part of several iconic films in the past, has been now appointed as the ambassador of Zanzibar. The actor recently expressed his delight to be roped in by the government authorities to promote ‘tourism for this beautiful island city'.

The actor shared a bunch of pictures while posing with the dignitaries, including Hussein Mwinyi and other people in power in Zanzibar. He shared his pleasure in ‘contributing to Investment, Health & Education sector of Zanzibar’ as well as being the ambassador to promote tourism for this beautiful island city. In the pictures, the Panipat actor sported a natural look with grey hair and grey beard and wore a light brown T-shirt with Ochre Yellow pants and white shoes to complete the semi-casual look.

"It was a pleasure to meet you @dr.hmwinyi. I am honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the Investment, Health & Education sector of Zanzibar as well as be the ambassador to promote tourism for this beautiful island city, with the support of your government”, wrote Sanjay. His daughter Trishala was among the first ones to drop her heart for the pictures and the announcement.

Apart from being appointed as the ambassador, the actor is also known to contribute to the real estate in Dubai. He was also honoured with a golden visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The actor had shared the news on Instagram with a picture. The 61-year-old actor said that he was honoured to receive the prestigious visa "in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) - Dubai". He also thanked the UAE Government and Hamad Obaidalla, COO of flydubai for support. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt has three pictures lined up for release including Toolsidas Junior, Shamshera, and the much-awaited KGF Chapter 2 alongside South Indian actor Yash.

IMAGE: Instagram/duttsanjay