Sanjay Dutt Pledges To Feed 1000 Families Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

With the entire nation in lockdown due to the Coronavirus, many people are stuck with no work and have no means to feed themselves or their families. In times like these, many people including celebrities are stepping forward to help. One of the celebrities who is pitching in is Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt pledges to feed 1000 families amid the COVID- 19 pandemic

The actor pledged to feed a thousand families in Mumbai at a time when the underprivileged are having trouble bringing their life back on track amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Talking about this with a news agency, he said that this is a time of grave crisis for the entire country. Sanjay Dutt said that everyone is helping each other in whatever way they can, even if is just by staying home and social distancing. He added that he is also just doing his bit to help out as much as he can.

Apart from the social service, the actor is also focused on fitness among other things. He recently posted a video on his social and urged his fans to stay fit, eat healthy, and listen to the government. Sanjay Dutt said in the caption, "Staying fit is very important especially during this time. So eat well, stay healthy & keep exercising. #QuarantineWorkout #HealthyAtHome #WorkoutAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe." [sic]

In order to help the needy amid the Coronavirus crisis, Sanjay Dutt has joined hands with Sawarkar Shelters. He has made sure that the shelter covers the suburban area between Bandra to Borivali. He thanked them for all their hard work and said that he hopes people get through the Coronavirus pandemic soon.

