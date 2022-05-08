Sanjay Dutt Sums Up Journey From 'Rocky' To KGF 2's Adheera As He Marks 41 Years In B'wood

Popular Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt took to his social media account on Sunday as he celebrated 41 years of his career as an actor in the industry. His debut film Rocky, which was released in 1981, completed 41 years of its release on Sunday and the actor thanked his fans for the love they showered on him all these years. The actor was most recently seen in the role of Adheera, alongside Yash in KGF: Chapter 2, which took fans by storm.

Sanjay Dutt clocks 41 years in cinema

Sanjay Dutt expressed his gratitude to his fans and followers for their love and support, right from his first film Rocky to his most recent film, KGF 2. He called it a 'lifetime of a journey', as vowed to entertain his fans in the years to come.

He wrote, "4 decades + 1 year is sure a lifetime of a journey! Thank you for all the love you all gave me as Rocky, then... and as Adheera, now. I hope to keep entertaining all my fans and well-wishers with more to come." Several fans and followers took to the comments section and congratulated the actor as he clocked a whopping 41 years in the entertainment industry.

4 decades + 1 year is sure a lifetime of a journey! Thank you for all the love you all gave me as Rocky, then... and as Adheera, now. I hope to keep entertaining all my fans and well wishers with more to come. ❤️ #41YearsOfCinema pic.twitter.com/NX3Ebvij5B — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 8, 2022

Sanjay Dutt films

The actor's debut film Rocky premiered in 1981 and revolves around Dutt's character who must deal with the loss of his father at a young age. He is then adopted by another family, and later learns the truth about his identity. This is when he decides to do everything in his power to avenge the murder of his father.

The actor was most recently seen in the hit film KGF 2, which has been breaking records at the box office ever since its release on the big screen. On its 23rd day at the box office, the Hindi version of the film refused to slow down and crossed the massive Rs 400-crore mark. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the movie earned Rs 3.85 Cr on Friday in its fourth week, which brought the total collection of the Hindi version of the film to Rs 401.80 crore. Apart from these films, the actor was also hailed for his roles in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Naam, and many others.