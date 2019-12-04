Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Posts A Beautiful Picture Of Mother Richa Sharma From 1979

Trishala Dutt, daughter of Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma, took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful throwback picture of her late mother from 1979. From what it looks like a classroom, Richa Sharma looks stunning in the vintage picture. Trishala captioned the picture with one word, "Mommy". Take a look —

Trishala in 2016 had shared the last note her mother wrote. "I found this note my mom wrote when she was dying...this was about 21+ years ago. Now I know where I get my writing skills from!....life is short....I miss her..."

The note said, "We all walk together. Each one chooses their own path. I chose mine. But I am left in a dead end street. How do I go back? Do I get another chance? Time tells all. I’ll wait even if it takes long. I know deep inside there is no way I’ll be left behind. I still have hope. My guardian angel will take me some place where my dreams will be waiting. They will welcome me in with their arms open with care."

In 2017, on Mother's Day, Trishala had posted another picture of mother Richa Sharma and wrote an emotional post along with it. She said: "21 years ago was the last time I ever did anything with you. I wish heaven had a phone number. I wish I could see you, I wish I could talk to you, I really wish I had you. Happy Mothers Day 🌻 RIP 🙏🏻 August 6, 1964-December 10, 1996.”

For those unaware, Trishala lives in New York with her grandparents and has majored in Psychology. In various interviews, she has stated that she never wants to join Bollywood. She is the first daughter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and ex-wife Richa Sharma, who passed away 23 years ago after suffering from cancer.

