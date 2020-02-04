Sanjay Dutt's Warm And Love-filled Family Moments That Fans Must Check Out

Sanjay Dutt, one of the most popular actors of Bollywood, has always made headlines for showcasing his love for his family. The actor is married to Manyata Dutt. Take a look at the actor's sweet moments with his family:

This is a very delicate moment of Sanju Baba with his family. He can be seen spending time, bonding with his family. Manyata and Sanjay are spending time with family on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

This is also one of the special moments for Sanjay Dutt. The Munna Bhai actor is seen happy and enjoying his time with wife Manyata Dutt. He posted this thoughtful and lovely picture on his social media because it was her birthday.

There is no doubt that Sanju baba will go to great lengths for his children. He posted this memorable and nostalgic picture from the past when he had his first child, Trishala. He posted this warm and love-filled picture on Father's Day.

Sanju posted this picture of National Girl Child Day. By this, you can see that he is both appreciating and respecting his daughter Iqra. Sanju is truly a great dad.

As the world moved into the new year, let's look at this memorable post of Sanju with his family. He posted this on New Year's Day 2019. Sanju can be seen as gratified with the love and warmth of his family.

Image Credits: Sanjay Dutt Instagram

