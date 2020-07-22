Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Cast Shantanu Maheshwari In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Alongside Alia?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, according to reports, will cast Shantanu Maheshwari in his next movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie already has Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles and is written by Utkarshini Vashishtha. Read on to know how Sanjay Leela Bhansali got to know about Shantanu.

Also Read | Aditya Chopra contradicts Sanjay Leela Bhansali over Sushant's casting equations: Sources

Shantanu Maheshwari casts new actor in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Reportedly, the director saw the 29-year-old dancer on a reality TV show and found potential in him. A while later the actor was called into the director's office and offered him a role in the movie. Reports also indicate that Shantanu accepted the offer as well. Bhansali plans to also introduce the actor in a grand way. But no official announcement confirming this news has been made yet.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Sanjay Leela Bhansali names 4 films he offered to SSR; 3 Hits

Who is Shantanu Maheshwari?

Shantanu Maheshwari is an actor, dancer, choreographer, and host. He made his debut with the show Dil Dosti Dance as the protagonist named Swayam Shekhawat. He is also the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and is part of the dance crew, Desi Hoppers. Desi Hoppers won the World of Dance 2015 Championship in Los Angeles and was also featured in America's Got Talent Season 11.

Also Read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali's net worth is just as massive as the sets his movies are known for

Apart from this, Shantanu has been seen in many TV shows like Nach Baliye 9, India's Best Dramebaa, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 9), and many more. He will now make his big-screen debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie soon, reportedly.

Also Read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali denies ousting Sushant from films; reveals actor had YRF commitment

Shantanu Maheshwari is also very active on social media and keeps posting regular updates for his followers. In a recent post, he was seen with the actor Ravi Dubey. Shantanu talked about how Ravi had inspired him and he wrote, "...Sargun… Making sure that the love of his life doesn’t have to go through any pain or discomfort was an eye opener for me… standing between pain and Sargun(@sargunmehta )was Ravi bhai, facing double the discomfort... My respect and admiration for him doubled... he really inspired me about something which is so important in life yet so underrated. The POWER of Love… The element that can fight any and everything in the world. Thank you @ravidubey2312 bhai for teaching me this lesson..." Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Alia Bhatt, People & History YT, and Shantanu Maheshwari's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.