Sanjay Suri Turns 50, Celebrates A Working Birthday In Uttarakhand: 'Loving This Phase'

Heroine actor Sanjay Suri celebrated his 50th birthday on the 6th of April and had some wonderful insights on reaching this age. Talking about celebrating his birthday and working away from family and friends, Sanjay expressed his feelings about entering a new phase in his life. Recently tuned 50, the actor shared his thoughts about birthdays and how wished to spend his day.

Sanjay Suri's age

Talking about turning 50, Sanjay Suri told the Hindustan Times in an interview that he is lucky to enter a new beautiful physical age of his life. Expressing that he loves this particular stage, Sanjay revealed his plans for the day saying he is shooting in Uttarakhand and is grateful to work and do what he loves the most. Although the actor will spend his birthday away from his family and friend, he said that it will a special birthday to him as he will spend it working because the journey and learning is what shaped him.

Sanjay Suri on celebrating with a big party

Talking about the celebration of the big day, Sanjay expressed his dislike for big parties. He talked about how he liked to spend his day doing what he does usually which are the little things in life. Like chatting over a cup of coffee, running or playing a sport, or just relaxing for the day. Sanjay revealed he is not keen on having big parties with only his relatives.

Details on Sanjay Suri's career

The actor also opened up about new opportunities in the film industry and his career choice. Sanjay revealed that he does not consider the calendar days as a milestone rather his journeys and learning of the day become a milestone for him. He expressed his desire to get the opportunity to play challenging roles which he missed doing. Here's a peek into Sanjay Suri's Instagram to prove the fact the actor loves spending his days outdoors-

A look at Sanjay Suri's movies

Sanjay Suri has done several films over the years in Bollywood. Known for his work in Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, My Bollywood Bride, Firaaq, and Sikandar, Sanjay Suri's career spanned over two decades in Bollywood. Ateet and Pareeksha are some of the recent Sanjay Suri's movies.

