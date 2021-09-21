Sanya Malhotra Mourns Death Of Her Pet; Pays Tribute To 'sweet Angel' With Adorable Videos

Badhaai Ho actor Sanya Malhotra is mourning the loss of her dog named Bruno as she took to her social media to share some of her memorable moments with him. The actor, known to be fond of animals, avidly shared pictures and videos adorned with adorable captions of her Pomeranian on her Instagram. Upon sharing the unfortunate news with her fans, several netizens and celebrities flocked to the comment section to pay their respects to Bruno.

Sanya Malhotra's pet passes away

Taking to her Instagram, the actor announced the sad demise of her Pomeranian dog named Bruno. In an emotional post, she shared multiple photos and videos of Bruno to pay a tribute to him. In one video, Sanya can be seen playing with him while in another video, she was seen kissing Bruno's head as he rested. She shared the post with the caption, ''Rip my sweet angel ♥️ We are missing you a lot ♥️[sic]'.'

Netizens were quick to share condolences to the actor as the comment section was filled with prayers to the actor's late dog. Marathi actor Gajraj Rao dropped praying hands emojis followed by Pulkit Samrat's heart emoji. Actors Abhimanyu and Radhika Madan also shared their condolences to Sanya. Mallika Duo commented "Baby angel❤️ rest in peace[sic]," while one fan wrote, "That's really really sad. Rip lil angel[sic]."

Sanya Malhotra on the work front

After making her acting debut in Dangal, the actor shot to fame after appearing in movies like Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Shakuntala Devi, Ludo and Pagglait. With less than a dozen of movies under her belt, the actor has already established a name for herself due to her stellar performances. Her active social media presence has also contributed to her popularity among the audience.

For the upcoming projects, she is all set to appear in the Netflix film Meenakshi Sundereshwar and Love Hostel alongside Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. The actor took to her social media to announce the wrap up of Love Hostel by writing, "Guess what?? That’s a WRAP on our #LoveHostel! Can’t wait to bring it to you guys soon![sic]." She will also be seen in a movie opposite Rajkummar Rao.

(Image: @sanyamalhotra/Instagram)