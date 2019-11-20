Saqib Saleem Talks About Chasing Kabir Khan For His Role In '83

Saqib Saleem is all set to be a part of the 2020 film, '83. He will be seen playing the role of Mohinder Amarnath, who played an important role in getting the country a World Cup in the year 1983. Saqib Saleem made his debut with the film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge in the year 2011. He is known for his role in films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Hawaa Hawaai. He can be seen in a number of commercial advertisements. He will be seen next in Kabir Khan’s cricket-based film, ’83.

Saqib Saleem opens up about being cast in ’83

As reported by ANI, Saqib Saleem believed it was fate that got him a role in the film ’83. According to the report, the actor grew up playing cricket and wanted to grow pro. He said that he played state-level U-19 cricket. He said that he dropped the plan when he decided to become an actor. He also said that when he heard about Kabir Khan casting for ’83, he chased him to ensure that he was at least able to give the audition.

Saqib Saleem talks about the role he is playing

Saqib Saleem will be seen playing the role of Mohinder Amarnath, who won the Man of the Match in the 1983 World Cup final. According to a report by a leading daily, Mohinder Amarnath was the favourite cricketer of Saqib’s father. He also said that he remembers hearing some great stories of the cricketer. He added that he was very excited about telling his father that he would be playing the cricketer’s character and would also be training with the man himself. Saqib Saleem and Mohinder Amarnath were also seen together in the film Dishoom, where they played the role of a coach and trainee.

About ‘83

’83 is a film which is being directed by Kabir Khan. The film is based on how the Indian cricket team won the World Cup in the year 1983. The film stars actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Ammy Virk, amongst others. The film is expected to release on April 10, 2020. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh recently shared his look in the film on his official Instagram handle. Have a look.

