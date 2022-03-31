Sara Ali Khan & Vikrant Massey Visit Temple, Seek Blessings Of God Amid Gaslight Shooting

Sara Ali Khan and actor Vikrant Massey were spotted visiting Devbhumi Dwarka Temple recently as they are shooting for their upcoming film Gaslight in Gujarat. A video that was earlier posted by a paparazzi page is trending on social media.

In the video, the duo can be seen offering their prayers at the place of worship. While Sara wore a white cotton salwar suit, Vikrant was dressed casually in a blue shirt and denim. They were both wearing saffron scarves around their necks.

As they were surrounded by a large crowd in the video, Vikrant and Sara made sure to wear their masks as well as followed the Covid-19 protocol.

'Nice to have you mere Saath,' says Sara

Later, the Atrangi Re actor also shared photos from her trip to the Nageshvara Jyotirlinga with co-actor Vikrant. Dedicating her post to him, she wrote in her typical ‘Sara ki Shayari' way, “Nice to have you mere saath, Filming, inspiring, holding my haath, Being there and helping me for har Ek baat, Thank you, Jai Bholenath."

Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey are currently filming in Gujarat for their next project. For the first time in a film, the two will appear together on screen. In Gujarat Rajkot, filming for the film Gaslight began in February. Gaslight is directed by Pawan Kripalani Pawan, who previously directed Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in Taurani's Bhoot Police.

Sara’s unique connection with Lord Shiva

Sara Ali Khan seems to have a unique relationship with Lord Shiva. During her breaks from filming, she is frequently spotted visiting Shiva temples and other sacred sites. Sara has openly talked about believing in God who often seeks blessings during the shoot and before the release of each of her films. She was seen in Indore earlier this year filming Luka Chuppi 2 with Vicky Kaushal.

Regarding Gaslight, a source told Pinkvilla that a significant portion of the film will be shot in Rajkot, with the remainder of the film being shot in Mumbai. The cast and crew are now filming the first portions of the film in Gujarat.