Sara Ali Khan Enjoys Scenic Beauty Of Ladakh, Switches To 'zen Mode'; See Photos

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying her holiday in the scenic mountains of Ladakh. The actor, who is an active Instagram user, is treating her fans and followers with snaps and videos from her latest trip and they are breathtakingly beautiful. Khan took to her IG story and informed her fans how she is enjoying some simply delicious maggi and the serenity of the Thikse Monastery located in Ladakh.

Sara Ali Khan gives glimpses of her Ladakh trip

In the first picture, Sara Ali Khan dropped a breathtakingly beautiful picture of Pangong Tso in Ladakh, where the last scene of the comedy film, 3 idiots was filmed. In another IG story, she gave a glimpse of her Friday breakfast, which was delicious pahadi maggi. The Kedarnath star also visited the Thikse Monastery, where she can be seen switching her zen mode as she soaked the beauty of the mountains around her and the sunshine.

Khan also dropped pictures with Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan, from their visit to the monastery, that is noted for its resemblance to the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet. In the picture, the duo can be seen striking different poses as they flashed their genuine smiles while looking into the camera. One of her Instagram story showed that Khan has reached Kashmir at night. The other day she dropped a picture of green fields and simply tagged 'Jannat' in location.

Recently, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor also dropped a series of stunning pictures featuring herself and Radhika Madan. The first picture showed her sitting peacefully and enjoying the scenic beautiful of Ladakh. She sported a black tee and pink jogger pants. She added a baseball cap to complete her look. One of the picture also showed her posing at the gate of Maitreya Temple, while another one showed her praying at a monastery. Sharing a bunch of amazing pictures, the Simbaa actor wrote, "प्रकृति सुख शांति (Nature, happiness, peace)." Furthermore, it is still unclear if the actor is in Ladakh for a shoot or for a leisure trip. Many of her fans and followers dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emojis on the post.

IMAGE: SARA ALI KHAN'S INSTAGRAM