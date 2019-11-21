Sara Ali Khan Is Fierce And Fabulous On Her Recent Magazine Cover

Sara Ali Khan is just two films old in the industry and already enjoys a huge fan base across the country. She has time and again surprised her fans with her on-screen appearances and on-point red carpet looks. Fashion inspiration to many, Sara Ali Khan has been the face of many reputed magazines too. Her recent cover picture has got the internet talking as she looks gorgeous in it.

Sara Ali Khan on the recent magazine cover

Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress her fans on experimenting something new. Speaking of which, her recent outfit for a magazine cover has already gathered pouring comments from her fans. On Thursday, November 21, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share her picture on a magazine cover. In it, the Simmba actor is seen sporting a dazzling golden blouse beneath a sequin work jacket. Her jacket cum shrug has frills all over the sleeves. Sara's wavy and bouncy hairstyle adds more glamour to her overall look. She captioned the picture saying, “Thank you for making me feel fun, fabulous and fierce on your winter cover.” One of her fans wrote, “You define beauty”, and a lot of fans dropped hearts and awe-struck emoticons on the picture. Have a look at her picture.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the upcoming film titled Love Aaj Kal, alongside with Kartik Aaryan. The actor will also be seen in the much-anticipated comedy entertainer, Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie is the remake of the 1995 film of the same title. According to reports, former actors like Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Javed Jaffrey and Rajpal Yadav will also be a part of Coolie No.1. The film is slated to release in May 2020.

