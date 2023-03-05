Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Share Adorable Birthday Wishes For Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan has turned 22 on March 5. On the special occasion, Kareena Kapoor wished him. The Laal Singh Chaddha actrress took to her social media handle and shared a throwback photo featuring Ibrahim with Taimur and Jehangir.

In it, Ibrahim could be seen posing with his father Saif Ali Khan. His half-brothers Taimur and Jehangir also featured in the photo. The throwback image is from Saif's birthday last year. The actress captioned the photo, "Happy birthday to the sweetest and most handsome boy...@__iak__"

Sara Ali Khan wishes her brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim share a strong bond. On the latter's birthday, the Atrangi Re actress shared a selfie with her younger brother and captioned it, "Happiest Birthday to my (not so) little IGGY potter. The day you were born I knew I wouldn’t be moms #1 child, and now post Fuffy Singh I’m happy that you’re not the superlative either. Regardless, you’ll always be my #1 boy (sic)."

Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan wish Ibrahim Ali Khan

Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories and dropped a B&W photo of Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday handsome Iggi."

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi shared a series of photos of Ibrahim Ali Khan along with the entire Pataudi family. She wrote in the caption, "My Handsome Iggy! It's not my best pic, But it's definitely..my BEST moment! Wishing my nephew, a VERY Happy Birthday. Love you...you're a STAR, In all that you do! SO proud Mahsha'Allah! Many pics clicked by me... a few mine, one his! Sis..follower sketch too!"

Soha Ali Khan also dropped a photo where she could be seen posing with the birthday boy and her little girl Inaaya. Alongside the post, she wrote, "Hope you can stop to smell the roses on your birthday @______iak______ #happybirthday iggy!"

For the unversed, Ibrahim is Said Ali Khan's son from his first marriage with Amrita Singh. The former couple also has a daughter, actress Sara Ali Khan.