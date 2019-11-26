Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan Film: Imtiaz Ali Keeps Cards Close To Chest But Gives An Idea

The sequel to Love Aaj Kal is already being tipped to be one of the most anticipated films of next year. The popularity of the Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan pair, amid rumours of their link-up, break-up and more, have only added to the buzz of the movie. But the man behind it all has been quiet about it. Imtiaz Ali has kept his focus solely on making a good product, without delving into the stories that his lead pair finds themselves in. In fact, the director does not want to talk about anything related to the movie except that the film is releasing in February. In a recent interview, however, he shared that the movie deals with love in today’s age amid the baggage from the past.

READ: Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Experience Of Working In Love Aaj Kal 2

READ: Sara Ali Khan's Birthday: Imtiaz Ali Wishes His 'Love Aaj Kal 2' Actress, Netizens Join In

In an interview with a media agency, Imtiaz Ali was asked about the much-anticipated film. The filmmaker, however, kept the cards close to his chest. The Tamasha maker said that there was nothing else he wished to talk about the film except that the film will be releasing in February. In the interview, however, he shared a glimpse of what the movie will be all about. The director expressed a hope that people will enjoy the venture because he is ‘intrigued’ by love that takes place nowadays and the ‘baggage’ from the past. From Imtiaz Ali’s statement, one can assume that the sequel stays true to the original starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, where love in two eras was portrayed.

Love Aaj Kal 2

READ: Kartik Aaryan Opts For A French Beard In This Latest Viral Video, Is This His First Look From 'Love Aaj Kal 2'?

The sequel of Love Aaj Kal is not titled yet. The film releases on Valentine’s Day next year. Not much else is known about the other members of the cast. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. He had produced the original, along with Saif Ali Khan. However, only Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is associated with the movie this time. Imtiaz Ali will also be seeking to bounce back after the failure of Jab Harry Met Sejal. The Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma movie was panned by the critics and falied to create an impact at the box office.

READ: Imtiaz Ali Shares A Note As 'Love Aaj Kal' Completes 10 Years, Talks About The 'change' In 'process Of Love'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.