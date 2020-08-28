Sara Ali Khan Lauds Ananya Panday's Look In 'Khaali Peeli'; Latter Extends Gratitude

Recently, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan dropped in her love on Ananya Panday’s first look from her upcoming film, Khaali Peeli, after the latter shared a BTS still on her Instagram handle. Complimenting Ananya Panday’s look in her post, Sara Ali Khan wrote: ‘You look very pretty’. Reacting to Sara Ali Khan’s kind words, Ananya Panday thanked the actor for her compliment and called her a ‘cutie’. Take a look at the exchange of words between Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s post:

Ananya calls Sara 'cutie'

Ananya’s post:

With the pictures shared, Ananya Panday mentioned that ‘she misses playing her character Pooja and doing random photoshoots in the middle of intense action sequences’. Besides Sara Ali Khan, many Bollywood celebrities like Maheep Kapoor and Deanne Panday, too, showered compliments on Ananya Panday’s Indian avatar in the film. Take a look at how they reacted:

All about Khaali Peeli

In her upcoming movie, Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday plays the role of Pooja, who embarks on an adventurous journey with a taxi driver in Mumbai. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is a romantic entertainer, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zaffar. Slated to hit the theatres on June 12, Khaali Peeli also stars Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Reportedly, actor Jaideep Ahlawat plays a negative role in the film.

What's next for Ananya and Sara?

Ananya Panday last graced the big screen with Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya also has Shakun Batra's next project in her kitty. Reportedly, the untitled movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leading roles. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. The actor will be also seen working with Vijay Deverakonda in an untitled movie.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen along with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Coolie No.1. Recently, it was also announced that the actor will play the leading lady in the Akshay Kumar and Dhanush-starrer, Atrangi Re, which also features Akshay’s Airlift co-star, Nimrat Kaur in a prominent role. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai.

