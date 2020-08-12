Sara Ali Khan Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Simmba' Actor? Find Out

Actor Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the year 2018 with the movie Kedarnath. The actor was featured alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie was hailed by the audience and Sara Ali Khan received praise for her performance. She was also awarded the Best Debut Award for Kedarnath.
Later, she went on to play the leading lady in the movie Simmba helmed by Rohit Shetty. The movie was a commercial success. In 2020, Sara Ali Khan starred alongside Kartik Aaryan in the romantic drama Love Aaj Kal 2. It was a spiritual successor to the 2009 film of Imtiaz Ali with the same name. Love Aaj Kal 2 received mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics. Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her birthday today, August 12. Here is a quiz based on Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood journey till now.
Also Read| Sara Ali Khan has a message about staying strong and being true; See post here
Also Read| Sara Ali Khan enjoys a gorgeous sunset in Goa with a mask on, says 'spread joy'
Also Read| Sara Ali Khan drives away Monday blues with Kishore Kumar song and underwater dips
Also Read| 'Gone with the wind': Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim enjoy cycling in rain; watch video
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.