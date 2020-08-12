Sara Ali Khan Quiz: How Well Do You Know The 'Simmba' Actor? Find Out

Actor Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the year 2018 with the movie Kedarnath. The actor was featured alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie was hailed by the audience and Sara Ali Khan received praise for her performance. She was also awarded the Best Debut Award for Kedarnath.

Later, she went on to play the leading lady in the movie Simmba helmed by Rohit Shetty. The movie was a commercial success. In 2020, Sara Ali Khan starred alongside Kartik Aaryan in the romantic drama Love Aaj Kal 2. It was a spiritual successor to the 2009 film of Imtiaz Ali with the same name. Love Aaj Kal 2 received mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics. Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her birthday today, August 12. Here is a quiz based on Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood journey till now.

Sara Ali Khan quiz

1. What is the name of Sara Ali Khan’s grandmother?

Asha Parekh

Sharmila Tagore

Waheeda Rehman

Vaijayanti Mala

2. Which among these is the debut film of Sara Ali Khan?

Love Aaj Kal 2

Simmba

Kedarnath

Coolie No. 1

3. Who is the co-star of Sara Ali Khan in Simmba?

Ranbir Kapoor

Vicky Kaushal

Kartik Aaryan

Ranveer Singh

4. Which movie would feature Sara Ali Khan alongside Dhanush?

Coolie No. 1

Atrangi Re

Love Aaj Kal 2

Kedarnath

5. Which field was Sara Ali Khan’s grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi associated with?

Literature

Sports

Movies

Culinary

6. Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba is loosely-based on which film?

Temper

Carbon

Pokiri

Mirattal

7. Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram highlights which hidden talent of the actor?

Dancing

Singing

Poetry writing

Cooking

8. Who is the half-brother of Sara Ali Khan?

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan

Kunal Kemmu

9. Which movie featured Sara Ali Khan alongside Kartik Aaryan?

Simmba

Atrangi Re

Kedarnath

Love Aaj Kal 2

10. Which movie of Sara Ali Khan faced controversy as people believed it promotes social evils?

Simmba

Love Aaj Kal 2

Kedarnath

Dhadak

Sara Ali Khan quiz - answers

Sharmila Tagore

Kedarnath

Ranveer Singh

Atrangi Re

Sports

Temper

Poetry writing

Taimur Ali Khan

Love Aaj Kal 2

Kedarnath

