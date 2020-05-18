Sara Ali Khan Is Ready To Take On The Week With Mangoes And Fresh Batch Of Brownies

With lockdown 4.0 in effect, people now need a new motivation to take on the coming days. It seems like Sara is doing just that. She has been doing her best to enjoy her quarantine with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh. Judging from her social media, it seems like Sara Ali Khan is upskilling her cooking abilities amid the quarantine. Read further ahead to know more details:

Sara Ali Khan takes on Monday with delicious brownies and mangoes

She took to her social media stories early morning on Monday to share a picture of a yummy batch of brownies lined with delicious mango slices and dry fruits. The Kedarnath actor wrote, "Best" across the picture.

ALSO READ | 'It's A Dream Right Now': Sara Ali Khan Reveals Brother Ibrahim's Desire To Join Bollywood

Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan is quite busy making hilarious videos with Ibrahim and often digs into her archives to share amazing throwback pictures with her fans. She recently shared a series of pictures with her childhood friends, right from their pictures as kids to their pictures as grownups. The actor captioned the post, "Through thick and thin (Literally ðŸ£ðŸ¥ðŸ‘§ðŸ»ðŸ‘©ðŸ»ðŸŽƒ) Known you for 8,395 Din... ðŸ—“

Thick as thieves, close as KinðŸ’“ðŸ‘­

If you two are my friends I’ll always Win ðŸ‘‘ @ishroff @vedikapinto". [sic]

ALSO READ | 'No One Like My Mom': Sara Ali Khan Showers Love On Her 'OG Propah Lady' Amrita Singh

The actor seems to miss being at work amid the quarantine. She also shared a collage where she is holding the clapboards for her films. She captioned the post, "Missing being a #working #woman on a #working #wednesday ðŸ¤¦ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ðŸ¤·‍â™€ï¸ðŸ˜¢ðŸ™ˆðŸ”™ But for now- I’m a cook, cleaner, binge tv watcher, nerdy reader, annoying sister, needy daughter, responsible citizen and hopeful human ðŸ™ðŸ» #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive ðŸ¡ðŸ’Ÿâ˜®ï¸". [sic]

ALSO READ | 'Hopefully Soon': Sara Ali Khan On Sharing Screen With Father Saif Ali Khan

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this film was a retake on the director's 2009 film of the same title starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. The 2020 version also starred Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma.

The actor has two other films in the pipeline for her upcoming projects. She will be seen in Atrangi Re which is set for a 2021 release. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film will also star Dhanush, Akshay Kumar, and Nimrat Kaur.

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan. Sara will be seen playing the character of Malti in the film. It is set to be a remake of the 1995 comedy film of the same title which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Recalls The Only Time When A Young Ibrahim Was 'scarier' Than Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.