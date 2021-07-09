Sara Ali Khan Shares BTS Picture From Sets Of 'Atrangi Re' Clicked By Co-star Akshay Kumar

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself from the sets of her upcoming movie Atrangi Re. Through her caption, Sara revealed that the photo was clicked by her co-star Akshay Kumar. Atrangi Re is an upcoming romantic drama movie that will also feature Dhanush in the lead role.

Sara Ali Khan shares BTS from Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared her look from the upcoming romantic drama movie. In the photo, the actress was seen sporting a no make up look with a diamond stud nose ring and hair tied up. While sharing the photo, Khan wrote that the photo was snapped by Akshay Kumar. Sara's caption read "Thought these days would never end,#bts #atrangire." Atramgi Re featuring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar was scheduled for Valentine's day release but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic and is now slated to release on August 6, 2021.

Fans were all hearts for Sara's new post and left heart emoticons in the comment section. While other fans wrote that the actress was looking really pretty in the picture.

Sara Ali Khan pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram and penned down a note on the death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara made her debut in Bollywood with Sushant through the movie Kedarnath. The duo was rumoured to be dating during the movie. Khan shared a picture of herself with Rajput and in her caption wrote "Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here.

From Kedarnath to Andromeda."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen on screen in the movie Coolie No. 1, a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. the movie also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role opposite Sara.

IMAGE: SARA ALI KHAN'S FACEBOOK

