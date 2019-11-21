Sara Ali Khan: The Actor's Picture In Black Athleisure Wear And Metallic Lipstick

Sara Ali Khan, one of the rising stars in Bollywood, made her debut with the film Kedarnath. She was cast opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara is very popular among millennials. She has fifteen million followers on her Instagram handle and is often seen posting pictures of herself on it. Sara's gym looks always creates a sensation on social media. She is able to impress everyone with her style which is simple yet chic and is able to gather appreciation from fashion enthusiasts about her dressing sense. She is always seen smiling and waving at the cameras when she spots the paparazzi.

Black athleisure wear and metallic lipstick.

Sara had posted a picture of herself in which she was seen wearing black athleisure. The picture has been liked by more than nine hundred thousand people. Sara has often been seen sporting black gym wears but in this picture, she has amped up the style quotient. She is wearing a black Puma leggings with a black jacket and a black sports bra. Her hairs are tied back in a ponytail and she is wearing metallic lipstick to round up her look.

Sara Ali Khan has posted several other pictures in athleisure wear. Have a look:

