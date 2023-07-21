Sara Ali Khan Takes Part In Amarnath Yatra In Jammu And Kashmir | Watch

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a break after the release of her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. And she is utilising this time visiting temples and other religious sites. Last month, she went to the Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain and on Thursday, July 20, the actress was spotted in Jammu and Kashmir, undertaking the Amarnath Yatra.

2 things you need to know

A day before her Amarnath trek, Sara Ali Khan shared photos of her holidaying in nearby Sonmarg.

The actress was also seen in Gaslight this year before Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Sara seen in a turquoise jacket during Amarnath yatra

On Thursday, a video surfaced showing Sara dressed in a turquoise jacket with matching pants and a red long scarf tied around her neck. A vermilion mark on her forehead completed her look. The actress was surrounded by her team and security personnel as she trekked the terrains of the Amarnath Cave.

#WATCH | Actress Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra in J&k. pic.twitter.com/UIiiWvOe2j — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

A day before her Amarnath trek, the young actress posted a series of photos on Wednesday, July 19, from her Sonmarg vacation. "When the soul is content and the hamstrings are sore...", she captioned her Instagram images.

'Will continue visiting', Sara on temple trips despite trolling

Sara Ali Khan is often spotted at holy places. Earlier in June, the Kedarnath star visited the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. During the trip, she wore a pink saree and had vermillion on her forehead. The actress was seen interacting with the priests present in the temple. Then in May, she paid a visit to Kedarnath and prayed to Lord Shiva.

Due to her temple visits, Sara has been a victim of trolling since long. Reacting to the same, the 27-year-old asserted that her religious beliefs are personal and that she will not entertain any criticism over it. "I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place...I believe in energy," she told media.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Kannan Iyer’s Ae Watan Mere Watan. She also has Murder Mubarak and Metro...In Dino in her kitty.