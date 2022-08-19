Sara Ali Khan Teases A Collab With Janhvi Kapoor; Latter Says 'It Will Be A Blast...'

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are touted as two of the most talented actors of the current generation in the B-town industry. The duo also share a great bond with each other, as evident from their recent outings together. Sara and Janhvi have a large fanbase across the globe who also wish to see the two powerhouses of talent share the screen space and it seems like it will be happening soon.

On Friday, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring her and Janhvi Kapoor. The duo looked adorable in casual fits. While the Atrangi Re star donned a pink-coloured knitted dress, Janhvi looked pretty in a lavender co-ord set. The two had a scary expressions on their faces as if they have seen a ghost. The post also witnessed a comment from Good Luck Jerry actor as she wrote, "it's going to be a blast", thereby building fan's excitement even more. Teasing a collaboration with the Roohi actor, Sara wrote in the caption, "From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot. Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought @janhvikapoor. (sic)" Take a look at it here:

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of Good Luck Jerry in which she plays the role of a middle-class girl who forces herself into selling drugs in order to collect money for her mother's treatment. Her upcoming projects include Bawaal and Mili.

On the other hand, Sara was last seen in Dhanush and Akshay Kumar-starrer film Atrangi Re, which garnered much appreciation and critical acclaim across the globe. She also has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty which include Laxman Utekar's untitled project and Gaslight.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95