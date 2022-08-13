Sara Ali Khan's Bday: Fans Mark Actor's Big Day With Flash Mob At New York's Times Square

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan turned a year older on August 12, 2022, and the actor marked her big day in New York. Celebs, as well as fans, poured in wishes for the Atrangi Re star online. Fans, who chose to go a notch higher to celebrate their favourite actor's birthday, took her by surprise as she got featured in New York’s famous Times Square, as evident from the video that is doing rounds on social media.

Sara Ali Khan featured in New York's Times Square

A video went viral online which saw Sara Ali Khan enjoying her birthday on the streets of NYC. The clip saw the actor standing in complete awe as a few fans grooved on NYC streets to wish her a 'happy birthday'. The 27-year-old was completely taken aback after witnessing an unexpected surprise by her fans. She was dressed in stylish casual on her auspicious day. The actor teamed up a white-coloured shirt with a pair of blue jeans and completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. Take a look at the video here:

Update| Sara was surprised on her birthday at Times Square in New York!!!#SaraAliKhan

HBD SARA ALI KHAN#HappyBirthdaySaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/cKb1CYVZiH — Sara Times🗞 (@Saratimes95) August 12, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma & more pen heartfelt bday wishes for Sara

Many celebs and Sara's close friends even penned heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor. Kareena Kapoor, who shares a close bond with the Love Aaj Kal star, took to her Stories section and shared an adorable pic with her. She wrote, "Happy Birthday darling Sara. Unlimited (pizza) and (cake) for you today."

Anushka Sharma also sent birthday wishes to Sara Ali Khan via Instagram. The Chakda Xpress star shared a picture of Sara and wished her a happy birthday. She also wished love and light for her.

Janhvi Kapoor shared an unseen picture with Sara Ali Khan from one of their vacations and wrote in the caption, "HBD @saraalikhan95 I hope the sun and moon always shine the brightest on you and for you. Hope this year is filled with a thousand cray travel adventures but even more adventures in films and with characters that you truly love. It's always a riot with you even when my face is frozen and blue under a monkey cap. Love you!"

Image: Twitter/@PrriaHaider/@ShirleyCorrei15