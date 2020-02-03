Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani And Other Celebs Who Slay In Front Knot Crop Tops

Bollywood celebs are noted for their style and fashion sense. There are several actors in the industry who are known to sport unique and stylish outfits. Read on to know how to wear front tie crop tops like like Sara Ali Khan and Disha Patani.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is now an established actor in the Indian film industry. The actor made her debut in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story where she starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor is popular for her good looks, the way she carries herself, and her sense of style. Disha is going to next appear in the upcoming film Malang. Check out Disha's pictures in front knot crop tops.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, as a young and a new face in Bollywood, has paved her way to being one of the finest young actors in a short time. The actor has also won several accolades, including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Sara Ali Khan is going to be next seen in Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1. The actor is also known for her style. Check out Sara in front knot crop tops.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has always been popular for her stunning looks and fashion sense. She is among the most iconic actors of Bollywood fashion. She rocks a front knotted crop top with style and class.

