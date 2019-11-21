Saroj Khan: Some Of Best-choreographed Songs By The Veteran Bollywood Dance Director

Saroj Khan who is one of the popular Bollywood choreographers has directed some of the most popular songs in the history of Hindi cinema. Even though Saroj Khan is innately connected to Madhuri Dixit because of the iconic songs she has given to the megastar but there are numerous other songs that got the opportunity to be directed by Saroj Khan. She even won National award for her excellent choreography skills in the song Ye Ishq Haye from the movie Jab We Met as well as for the song Dola Re Dola from Devdas.

Saroj Khan rose to fame after with her successful dance numbers featuring Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, Humko Aj Kal Hai Intezaar from Sailaab, Tamma Tamma from Thanedaar, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta, and Maar Dala from Devdas are some of the most iconic dance numbers by Madhuri Dixit choreographed by Saroj Khan.

Before Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit's duo became ultra-famous, the veteran dance director had choreographed some iconic songs with the late megastar Sridevi. The songs like Hawa Hawai and Kate Nahin Kat Te from Mr. India, Mere Hathon Me Nau Nau Chudiyan and Chandni O Meri Chandni from Chandni were popular due to Saroj Khan's choreography.

Albela Sajan, Barso Re, Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Main, Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna and the recent song Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank are some other notable songs which were choreographed by Saroj Khan.

The veteran choreographer was recently declared the brand ambassador for Cine Dancers Association (CDA) and has committed to focus on the implementation of free education to the girl children of the dancers thus promoting the girl child campaign as well as the dancing profession. Saroj Khan who herself started dancing since the age of 10 is also a member of CDA. She began her career as a group dancer and aims to promote dancers in both Indian and Western dance forms.

