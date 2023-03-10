Satish Kaushik Death: Late Actor-director's Daughter Vanshika Shares Throwback Photo

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik breathed his last on March 9. His untimely death has left everyone in shock. Recently, his 11-year-old daughter Vanshika Kaushik who is devasted by her father's demise bid an emotional adieu to the actor on social media.

Vanshika shared a throwback photo wherein she can be seen hugging her late dad Satish. She did not pen a caption. Instead, sharing the post on Instagram, Vanshika dropped a red heart emoji to express how much she loves her late dad.

As soon as she dropped the post, fans poured in their emotional support and asked her to be strong. One user penned, "Take care little one of urself and ur mom # life is totally unpredictable. Another one wrote, "Vanshika stay strong beta, papa will always be there with you. God bless you."

Take a look at the post below:

About Satish Kaushik's demise

Satish Kaushik died on March 9 after suffering a heart attack. He was on his way to the hospital when he reportedly suffered a heart attack. The actor was at his friend's farmhouse in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness.

His close friend Anupam Kher confirmed the news and said that the actor left for his heavenly abode around 1 am. He was also the one who broke the news of Kaushik's demise on his social media handle by sharing a monochrome photo.

Satish's last rites were held on Thursday evening and many celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill and Farhan Akhtar among others arrived at his Mumbai residence to pay their last respects.

Satish Kaushik's funeral was held at the Versova crematorium where film industry members including Yashpal Sharma, Ramesh Taurani, Raj Babbar, Sudhir Mishra, and others were present.