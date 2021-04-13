Satish Kaushik Quiz: See If You Can Guess The Films He Has Acted In By The Summary Alone

Satish Kaushik is an Indian actor, director and producer who has been part of the Indian film fraternity for many years. He has made a name for himself primarily with his comic roles. On Satish Kaushik’s birthday, take this Satish Kaushik quiz where you have to guess the name of his movie based on the summary of the plot. Satish Kaushik movie quiz 1. Indu and DK live in Delhi with their two daughters, Pinky and Minni, and enjoy a happy life. As DK learns that he has a son, the outcome of an affair with Bhavana upon his 1973 visit to Nainital, when his wife Indu was about to give birth to their first child Pinky, their lives are upended. a. Mohabbat b. Masoom c. Mandi d. Udaan 2. Vinod Chopra and Sudhir Mishra, amateur photographers, open a photo studio in Bombay's popular Haji Ali neighbourhood, hoping to make adequate money to keep it going. They are given a job by the editor of "Khabardar," a tabloid that highlights the outrageous lives of the rich and famous, after a terrible start. a. Sagar b. I Daddy c. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron d. Utsav 3. Mona owns and operates a small eatery in Goa. Raja, who lives in the neighbourhood, is a good friend. He clearly loves her but is unable to express his feelings to her. Mona and Ravi fall in love, which Raja is completely unaware of. a. Saagar b. Utsav c. Udaan d. Masoom 4. As Inspector Verma apprehends the criminal Lalchand, he retaliates by kidnapping Verma's only son, Ajay. He later tells Verma that the boy has been killed. Years pass and Ajay evolves into a trustworthy and courageous police officer, while Verma rises to become the Commissioner of Police. Their main aim is to apprehend Lalchand, who has risen to the position of an underworld kingpin. a. Saagar b. I Daddy c. Mandi d. Vardi 5. An intelligent ex-student of the S. T. School, Ajay, is hired as a teacher at the same school. Jaya is irritated by Ajay's reluctance to enter into a romantic relationship with her. She challenges him by stating that she will one day marry him. He marries Saraswati, an illiterate orphan girl, in a rush. Some terrorists target the school one day and kidnap the students. Ajay, Jaya, and the rest of the group are entrapped. a. Andaz b. Mr. India c. Awaargi d. Joshilay 6. Shyamsunder is a naive villager with a passion for music. He travels to the city and meets Muthuswami, a tabla player from South India. As he returns to the village to pay off his debts, he receives the devastating news that his wife Pooja has died in a flood. He then marries Divya, Khurana's daughter. Shyamsunder discovers his "presumed dead" wife Pooja in the hospital when Khurana suffers a heart attack. He then has to deceive his two sisters, Pooja and Divya, into believing he has married both of them. a. Hadh Kar Di Aapne b. Haathi Mere Saathi c. Saajan Chale Sasural d. Ugadi 7. Jagannath Singh, a cruel and evil landowner, is assassinated, and his twin brother Amarnath Singh decides to investigate. He discovers that the list of suspects is never-ending. Jagannath's son Amar, Jagannath's exploited wife Suman, and a lady called Yamini, who says she was raped by Jagannath, are the main suspects. Amar, Jagannath's son, ultimately confesses to his father's murder. a. Muskaan b. Khubsurat c. Dil d. Qila 8. Arun Prajapati has spent his life trying to be a good TV anchor, but he has never been successful. He attributes his lack of success to God. Arun is in love with Alia Kapoor, a TV anchor and well-known actor who works for the same channel, but he's never been able to share his feelings for her. a. Haadsa b. God Tussi Great Ho c. Janaam d. Dil Ka Rishta 9. Roy, Adi, Boman , and Manav, the four great friends are still trying to deceive people for a living. They come across their old foe Kabir driving a lavish Mercedes Benz and trying to figure out how he got so rich. They discover that he is living off his "wife's" money after further investigation. a. Dhamaal b. Double Dhamaal c. 404 d. Do Knot disturb 10. The movie begins in Delhi in 2010 as Bharat, a shop owner, refuses to sell his store despite attractive offers. On his 70th birthday, he tells his grandniece about his past life and the movie switches to flashback mode. a. Bharat b. Chaalang c. Scam 1992 d. Baaghi 3 ANSWERS: 1. B 2. C 3. A 4. D 5. A 6. C 7. D 8. B 9. B 10. A

