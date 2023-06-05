SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Tease A Twisted Love Story

Satyaprem Ki Katha makers have released the trailer of the romantic film today (June 5). Earlier, the main leads of the movie Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani dropped a new poster, along with the trailer release date and timing. In the trailer, Kartik can be seen portraying the role of Satyaprem, and Kiara essaying the role of Katha.

In the trailer of the film, Satyaprem looks for a perfect match for himself and urges his family to get him married. Soon, he falls for Katha and the two tie the knot. However, things do not go as expected because a mystery that may seemingly ruin the couple's life spirals out of control. The trailer showcases several emotions and is expected to take the viewers on a rollercoaster ride. Take a look at the trailer below:



Satyaprem Ki Katha teaser

(Kartik Aaryan to play Satyaprem and Kiara to play Katha in their upcoming romantic saga. | Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Previously, the makers of the film had released a teaser of SatyaPrem Ki Katha. In the one-minute-long video, audiences saw the leading actors get married, showcase their love for one another, groove to the film's songs and even go on bike rides across the snow-capped regions of Kashmir. While Kartik Aaryan gave a voiceover as Satyaprem in the first half, the second half featured several snippets with mesmerising music playing in the backdrop. Watch the teaser below:

All you need to know about Satyaprem Ki Katha movie

(Poster of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha. | Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Satyaprem Ki Katha, helmed by Sameer Vidwans, is touted to be a musical romantic film featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in prominent roles. The film will release in theatres on June 29, 2023. The music of the movie has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Payal Dev, and Manan Bhardwaj, among others. Meanwhile, it has been backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kishor Arora, and Shareen Mantri Kedia. SatyaPrem Ki Katha also marks the second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.