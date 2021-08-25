'Scam 1992' Star Pratik Gandhi's New Look From Hansal Mehta's 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' Revealed

Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi is ready to raise the bar with his next movie Dedh Bigha Zameen, whose first poster was released recently. The movie is being helmed by Hansal Mehta, who shared another glimpse of the actor's look on his Instagram, on Tuesday. The actor who will be starring opposite Khushali Kumar in the movie can be seen in a serious expression while playing his role of a common man. The film, which is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh will mark Pratik and Hansal's second collaboration after the latter directed Gandhi for his breakthrough act in the series titled Scam 1992.

Hansal Mehta shares Pratik Gandhi's look from upcoming movie

The director took to his Instagram on August 24, giving fans a sneak-peek into Pratik's character. Uploading the picture, he wrote, "small glimpse of @pratikgandhiofficial from the sets of #DedhBighaZameen written and directed by @justpulkit.[sic]". Take a look.

Gandhi calls the movie a 'new beginning'

The movie, which follows the story of a 'dignified struggle of a common man' to win his land back has commenced shooting in Jhansi. The director, Pulkit, has also helmed the Rajkummar Rao-starrer series Bose: Dead or Alive. The 41-year-old actor revealed the first poster of the movie, mentioning it as a 'New story, new character and new beginning,' while Hansal wrote that 'Some of his favourite people are on a mission'. Earlier, Gandhi has also shared a picture with Khushali Kumar, who recently wrapped up shooting for her debut film, a psychological thriller, in which she will be seen alongside R Madhavan and Aparshakti Khurana.

In a picture shared earlier, the duo can be seen dressed in their character's avatar and posing together happily. Uploading the picture, he wrote,"कुछ कहानियाँ ज़मीन से जुड़ी होती हैं, और दिल से भी. [Some stories are related to the land, and also to the heart] @pratikgandhiofficial & @khushalikumar come together for the first time for a family drama; a story of a common man's struggle to fight for what's rightfully his. Directed by @justpulkit, filming begins on 18th August.🎬[sic]".

Pratik Gandhi has become a household name after his stunning performance in SonyLiv’s financial fraud web show Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which shed light on the infamous 1992 Indian stock market scam committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The series' fame made it the highest-rated Indian show to garner a place in IMDb’s top 250 popular web shows and television serials list all across the globe.

